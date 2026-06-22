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EQS-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Alexander Kocherscheidt, buy

23.06.26 15:10 Uhr
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Aktien
GEA
58,45 EUR -0,65 EUR -1,10%
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Aktie kaufen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.06.2026 / 15:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Kocherscheidt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006602006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
58.60 EUR 117,200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
58.6000 EUR 117,200.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: TRADE REPUBLIC BANK GMBH
MIC: TRBX


23.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Ulmenstraße 99
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105728  23.06.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu GEA

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu GEA

DatumRatingAnalyst
16.06.2026GEA BuyDeutsche Bank AG
15.06.2026GEA NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.06.2026GEA Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.06.2026GEA Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
01.06.2026GEA HoldWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
16.06.2026GEA BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.05.2026GEA BuyUBS AG
11.05.2026GEA BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
07.04.2026GEA BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
19.03.2026GEA BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
15.06.2026GEA NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
10.06.2026GEA Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
05.06.2026GEA Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
01.06.2026GEA HoldWarburg Research
12.05.2026GEA HaltenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.05.2026GEA UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.04.2026GEA UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.03.2026GEA UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.03.2026GEA UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.03.2026GEA UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für GEA nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen