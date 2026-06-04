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EQS-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Kai Becker, buy

05.06.26 07:31 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
GEA
53,45 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.06.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Kai
Last name(s): Becker

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006602006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
53.6500 EUR 15,022.00 EUR
53.6500 EUR 15,022.00 EUR
53.6500 EUR 15,022.00 EUR
53.7000 EUR 35,442.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
53.6720 EUR 80,508.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Ulmenstraße 99
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105352  05.06.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu GEA

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu GEA

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.06.2026GEA HoldWarburg Research
12.05.2026GEA HaltenDZ BANK
12.05.2026GEA HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.05.2026GEA Equal WeightBarclays Capital
12.05.2026GEA NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.05.2026GEA BuyUBS AG
11.05.2026GEA BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
07.04.2026GEA BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
19.03.2026GEA BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.03.2026GEA BuyUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.06.2026GEA HoldWarburg Research
12.05.2026GEA HaltenDZ BANK
12.05.2026GEA HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.05.2026GEA Equal WeightBarclays Capital
12.05.2026GEA NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.05.2026GEA UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.04.2026GEA UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.03.2026GEA UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.03.2026GEA UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.03.2026GEA UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für GEA nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen