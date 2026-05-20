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EQS-DD: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Stefan Klebert, buy

21.05.26 16:50 Uhr
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Aktien
GEA
55,20 EUR -0,70 EUR -1,25%
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Aktie kaufen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.05.2026 / 16:49 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Klebert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
The price per share is not €55.15 but €55.30. Following this price correction, the aggregate volume changes from €275,750.00 to €276,500.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
549300PHUU0ZZWO8EO07 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006602006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
55.3000 EUR 276,500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
55.3000 EUR 276,500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


21.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Ulmenstraße 99
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.gea.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105072  21.05.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu GEA

DatumMeistgelesen

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12.05.2026GEA HaltenDZ BANK
12.05.2026GEA HoldDeutsche Bank AG
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12.05.2026GEA NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.05.2026GEA BuyUBS AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.05.2026GEA BuyUBS AG
11.05.2026GEA BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
07.04.2026GEA BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
19.03.2026GEA BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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DatumRatingAnalyst
12.05.2026GEA HaltenDZ BANK
12.05.2026GEA HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.05.2026GEA Equal WeightBarclays Capital
12.05.2026GEA NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.05.2026GEA Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.05.2026GEA UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.04.2026GEA UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.03.2026GEA UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.03.2026GEA UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.03.2026GEA UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für GEA nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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