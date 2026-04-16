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EQS-DD: Gerresheimer AG: Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS, buy

08.05.26 12:48 Uhr
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Gerresheimer AG
27,46 EUR 0,62 EUR 2,31%
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Aktie kaufen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.05.2026 / 12:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Röhrig
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Gerresheimer AG

b) LEI
5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
24.99 EUR 1,062,242.03 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
24.9900 EUR 1,062,242.0300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


08.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Peter-Müller-Str. 3
40468 Duesseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104698  08.05.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Gerresheimer AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Gerresheimer AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
28.04.2026Gerresheimer UnderweightBarclays Capital
16.03.2026Gerresheimer UnderperformBernstein Research
24.02.2026Gerresheimer SellUBS AG
16.02.2026Gerresheimer HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.02.2026Gerresheimer HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.02.2026Gerresheimer OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.02.2026Gerresheimer BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
16.01.2026Gerresheimer BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
23.12.2025Gerresheimer BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
21.10.2025Gerresheimer BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
16.02.2026Gerresheimer HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.02.2026Gerresheimer HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.02.2026Gerresheimer HoldDeutsche Bank AG
11.02.2026Gerresheimer NeutralUBS AG
11.02.2026Gerresheimer Equal WeightBarclays Capital
DatumRatingAnalyst
28.04.2026Gerresheimer UnderweightBarclays Capital
16.03.2026Gerresheimer UnderperformBernstein Research
24.02.2026Gerresheimer SellUBS AG
12.02.2026Gerresheimer UnderperformBernstein Research
11.02.2026Gerresheimer VerkaufenDZ BANK

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Gerresheimer AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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