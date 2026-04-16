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EQS-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.05.26 14:11 Uhr
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Global Fashion Group (GFG)
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Global Fashion Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.05.2026 / 14:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





 

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
       
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name1 Helen Hickman
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status2 Management Board Member and Chief Financial Officer 
b) Initial notification / amendment3 Initial Notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name4 Global Fashion Group S.A.  
b) LEI5 5493001035L29EQRO222  
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Options over ordinary shares of Global Fashion Group S.A. with a nil-cost Exercise Price and an expiration date of 1 April 2032                                                       
  Identification code7 LU2010095458
b) Nature of the transaction8 Vesting of stock options granted under an employee incentive plan. 
c) Price(s) and volume(s) 9 Price(s) Volume(s)
0 29,033
d) Aggregated information  
— Aggregated volume10 29,033
— Price11 0
e) Date of the transaction12 30 April 2026
f) Place of the transaction13 Outside a trading venue 

 


04.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.global-fashion-group.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104604  04.05.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)

DatumRatingAnalyst
24.03.2023Global Fashion Group (GFG) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.12.2022Global Fashion Group (GFG) HoldHSBC
09.11.2022Global Fashion Group (GFG) ReduceBaader Bank
08.11.2022Global Fashion Group (GFG) BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.10.2022Global Fashion Group (GFG) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
24.03.2023Global Fashion Group (GFG) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.11.2022Global Fashion Group (GFG) BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.10.2022Global Fashion Group (GFG) BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
21.09.2022Global Fashion Group (GFG) BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.06.2022Global Fashion Group (GFG) BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
04.06.2021Global Fashion Group (GFG) neutralMorgan Stanley
28.01.2021Global Fashion Group (GFG) Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
27.03.2020Global Fashion Group (GFG) HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26.08.2019Global Fashion Group (GFG) HoldHSBC
DatumRatingAnalyst
14.12.2022Global Fashion Group (GFG) HoldHSBC
09.11.2022Global Fashion Group (GFG) ReduceBaader Bank

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