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EQS-DD: grenke AG: Norbert Freisleben, buy

10.04.26 11:13 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
grenke AG
12,98 EUR 0,16 EUR 1,25%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.04.2026 / 11:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Norbert
Last name(s): Freisleben

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
grenke AG

b) LEI
529900BHRYZ464GFD289 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161N30

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.94 EUR 6,470.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.94 EUR 6,470.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


10.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: grenke AG
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Germany
Internet: www.grenke.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




104340  10.04.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu grenke AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu grenke AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
23.03.2026grenke BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.03.2026grenke BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.03.2026grenke KaufenDZ BANK
12.03.2026grenke BuyWarburg Research
12.02.2026grenke BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
23.03.2026grenke BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.03.2026grenke BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.03.2026grenke KaufenDZ BANK
12.03.2026grenke BuyWarburg Research
12.02.2026grenke BuyDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.10.2024GRENKE HoldHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
20.03.2023GRENKE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
03.03.2023GRENKE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
05.01.2023GRENKE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
11.11.2022GRENKE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
DatumRatingAnalyst
09.09.2020GRENKE ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
30.07.2020GRENKE ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
13.05.2020GRENKE ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
01.04.2020GRENKE ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
16.02.2009GRENKELEASING underperformCheuvreux SA

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für grenke AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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