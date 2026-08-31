EQS-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Martina Williams-Arnoldi, buy
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02.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HAMBORNER REIT AG
|Goethestraße 45
|47166 Duisburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hamborner.de
|LEI Code:
|529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106852 02.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|04.08.26
|HAMBORNER REIT Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.26
|HAMBORNER REIT Buy
|Warburg Research
|07.05.26
|HAMBORNER REIT Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.03.26
|HAMBORNER REIT Buy
|Warburg Research
|26.02.26
|HAMBORNER REIT Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)