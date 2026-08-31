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EQS-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Martina Williams-Arnoldi, buy

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HAMBORNER REIT
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.09.2026 / 17:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Martina
Last name(s): Williams-Arnoldi

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HAMBORNER REIT AG

b) LEI
529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2333

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.265 EUR 37,318.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.2650 EUR 37,318.7500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Börse Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


02.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.hamborner.de
LEI Code: 529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96



 
End of News EQS News Service




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106852  02.09.2026 CET/CEST





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