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EQS-DD: Heidelberg Materials AG: Spohn Cement Beteiligungen GmbH, Pledging of 300,000 shares to secure the granting of European call options

24.06.26 15:48 Uhr
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Heidelberg Materials
183,75 EUR -0,90 EUR -0,49%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.06.2026 / 15:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Spohn Cement Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ludwig
Last name(s): Merckle
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Heidelberg Materials AG

b) LEI
LZ2C6E0W5W7LQMX5ZI37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006047004

b) Nature of the transaction
Pledging of 300,000 shares to secure the granting of European call options

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
23/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


24.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Heidelberg Materials AG
Berliner Straße 6
69120 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.heidelbergmaterials.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105750  24.06.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Heidelberg Materials

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Heidelberg Materials

DatumRatingAnalyst
16.06.2026Heidelberg Materials OutperformBernstein Research
21.05.2026Heidelberg Materials OverweightBarclays Capital
12.05.2026Heidelberg Materials OutperformBernstein Research
11.05.2026Heidelberg Materials BuyUBS AG
11.05.2026Heidelberg Materials OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
16.06.2026Heidelberg Materials OutperformBernstein Research
21.05.2026Heidelberg Materials OverweightBarclays Capital
12.05.2026Heidelberg Materials OutperformBernstein Research
11.05.2026Heidelberg Materials BuyUBS AG
11.05.2026Heidelberg Materials OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
06.05.2026Heidelberg Materials Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
25.02.2026Heidelberg Materials Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
25.02.2026Heidelberg Materials Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
20.02.2026Heidelberg Materials Market-PerformBernstein Research
10.02.2026Heidelberg Materials Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
DatumRatingAnalyst
10.11.2023Heidelberg Materials UnderweightBarclays Capital
10.08.2023Heidelberg Materials UnderweightBarclays Capital
27.07.2023Heidelberg Materials UnderweightBarclays Capital
11.07.2023HeidelbergCement UnderweightBarclays Capital
23.05.2023HeidelbergCement UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Heidelberg Materials nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

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Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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