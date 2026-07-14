EQS-DD: HELIOS SOLAR AG: Thuan Ming Ong, Disposal outside of a trading venue in exchange for consideration in kind (set-off against claims arising from legal and corporate finance advice, ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.07.2026 / 16:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Thuan Ming Last name(s): Ong

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HELIOS SOLAR AG

b) LEI

894500Q0LUCCFE8R5J14

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A42D2N5

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal outside of a trading venue in exchange for consideration in kind (set-off against claims arising from legal and corporate finance advice, services relating to investor- and public relations and under a loan): Consideration in kind for 149,000 shares amounting to EUR 596,000.00 regarding a loan Consideration in kind for 900,000 shares amounting to EUR 3,600,000.00 regarding a claim for services under a contract regarding investor- and public relations Consideration in kind for 900,000 shares amounting to EUR 3,600,000.00 regarding legal and corporate finance advice

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.00 EUR 596,000.00 EUR 4.00 EUR 3,600,000.00 EUR 4.00 EUR 3,600,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.0000 EUR 7,796,000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

16/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

21.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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