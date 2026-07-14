EQS-DD: HELIOS SOLAR AG: Thuan Ming Ong, Disposal outside of a trading venue in exchange for consideration in kind (set-off against claims arising from legal and corporate finance advice, ...
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
21.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HELIOS SOLAR AG
|Marienplatz 2
|80331 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.heliospv.net
|LEI Code:
|894500Q0LUCCFE8R5J14
|Listing geplant / Intended to be listed;
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106132 21.07.2026 CET/CEST
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