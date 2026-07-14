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EQS-DD: HELIOS SOLAR AG: Thuan Ming Ong, Disposal outside of a trading venue in exchange for consideration in kind (set-off against claims arising from legal and corporate finance advice, ...

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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.07.2026 / 16:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thuan Ming
Last name(s): Ong

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HELIOS SOLAR AG

b) LEI
894500Q0LUCCFE8R5J14 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A42D2N5

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal outside of a trading venue in exchange for consideration in kind (set-off against claims arising from legal and corporate finance advice, services relating to investor- and public relations and under a loan): Consideration in kind for 149,000 shares amounting to EUR 596,000.00 regarding a loan Consideration in kind for 900,000 shares amounting to EUR 3,600,000.00 regarding a claim for services under a contract regarding investor- and public relations Consideration in kind for 900,000 shares amounting to EUR 3,600,000.00 regarding legal and corporate finance advice

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.00 EUR 596,000.00 EUR
4.00 EUR 3,600,000.00 EUR
4.00 EUR 3,600,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.0000 EUR 7,796,000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


21.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: HELIOS SOLAR AG
Marienplatz 2
80331 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.heliospv.net
LEI Code: 894500Q0LUCCFE8R5J14

Listing geplant / Intended to be listed;


 
End of News EQS News Service




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106132  21.07.2026 CET/CEST





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