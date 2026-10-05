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EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS, Purchase of shares due to exercised options

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HelloFresh
2.33 EUR -0.01 EUR -0.30 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.10.2026 / 21:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Active Ownership Fund SICAV SIF SCS

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Florian
Last name(s): Schuhbauer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares due to exercised options

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.40 EUR 935,440.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.40 EUR 935,440.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


05.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Prinzenstraße 89
10969 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com
LEI Code: 391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57



 
End of News EQS News Service




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107380  05.10.2026 CET/CEST





Aktuelle HelloFresh Aktie News

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HelloFresh Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für HelloFresh nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
28.09.26 HelloFresh Hold Deutsche Bank AG
28.09.26 HelloFresh Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.09.26 HelloFresh Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
25.09.26 HelloFresh Neutral UBS AG
25.09.26 HelloFresh Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

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