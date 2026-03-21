EQS-DD: HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.04.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

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Wer­bung Wer­bung







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Project A Buy-Out Co-Invest I GmbH & Co. geschlossene Investment KG 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Dr. Florian Heinemann, member of the Supervisory Board b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor a) Name HomeToGo SE b) LEI 2221001IK1TS34BCHL37 4. Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares Identification code LU2290523658 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1.285 EUR 415,279 d) Aggregated information — Aggregated volume 415,279 — Price 1.285 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2026-04-10 (UTC + 2) f) Place of transaction XOFF

17.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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