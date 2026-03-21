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EQS-DD: HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.04.26 15:00 Uhr
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HomeToGo SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.04.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
       
1.  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Project A Buy-Out Co-Invest I GmbH & Co. geschlossene Investment KG
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Person closely associated with Dr. Florian Heinemann, member of the Supervisory Board
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name HomeToGo SE
b) LEI 2221001IK1TS34BCHL37
 
4. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Class A Shares
  Identification code LU2290523658
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
1.285 EUR 415,279
d) Aggregated information  
— Aggregated volume 415,279
— Price 1.285 EUR
e) Date of the transaction 2026-04-10 (UTC + 2)
f) Place of transaction XOFF
       

17.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: ir.hometogo.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




104454  17.04.2026 CET/CEST





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