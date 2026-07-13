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EQS-DD: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Albrecht Hornbach, buy

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HORNBACH Holding
75.70 EUR 0.30 EUR 0.40 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.07.2026 / 12:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Albrecht
Last name(s): Hornbach

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
529900EGQZ79V21LBL44 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006083405

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
75.80 EUR 318,360.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
75.8000 EUR 318,360.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


15.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
Hornbachstraße 11
76879 Bornheim (Pfalz)
Germany
LEI Code: 529900EGQZ79V21LBL44



 
End of News EQS News Service




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106060  15.07.2026 CET/CEST





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