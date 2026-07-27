EQS-DD: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Krzysztof Kowalski, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.07.2026 / 16:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Krzysztof Last name(s): Kowalski

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Joanna Last name(s): Kowalska Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

529900EGQZ79V21LBL44

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006083405

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 78.10 EUR 156.20 EUR 78.10 EUR 23,664.30 EUR 78.10 EUR 4,217.40 EUR 78.10 EUR 4,373.60 EUR 78.10 EUR 1,640.10 EUR 78.20 EUR 3,910.00 EUR 78.20 EUR 1,642.20 EUR 78.20 EUR 8,602.00 EUR 78.20 EUR 2,580.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 78.1329 EUR 50,786.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

15/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

29.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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