EQS-DD: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Krzysztof Kowalski, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
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c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
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29.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
|Hornbachstraße 11
|76879 Bornheim (Pfalz)
|Germany
|LEI Code:
|529900EGQZ79V21LBL44
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106198 29.07.2026 CET/CEST
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