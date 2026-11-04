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EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Jörg Munz, buy

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init innovation in traffic systems SE
31.95 EUR 0.65 EUR 2.08 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.11.2026 / 10:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jörg
Last name(s): Munz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI
391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
32.5000 EUR 3,575.00 EUR
32.5000 EUR 32,500.00 EUR
33.0500 EUR 3,305.00 EUR
33.0500 EUR 3,305.00 EUR
33.0500 EUR 3,305.00 EUR
33.2000 EUR 19,588.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
32.7890 EUR 65,578.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


04.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com
LEI Code: 391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37



 
End of News EQS News Service




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107778  04.11.2026 CET/CEST



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Datum Rating Analyst
03.11.26 init innovation in traffic systems SE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
03.11.26 init innovation in traffic systems SE Buy Warburg Research
04.09.26 init innovation in traffic systems SE Buy Warburg Research
14.08.26 init innovation in traffic systems SE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.08.26 init innovation in traffic systems SE Buy Warburg Research

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.