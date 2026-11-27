EQS-DD: Innok Robotics Group AG: Alexandra Mauritz, Acquisition of 55,545 shares as part of a capital increase through contributions in kind at an issue price of EUR 1.00 per share
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
27.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Innok Robotics Group AG
|Bahnweg 4
|93128 Regenstauf
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.innok-robotics.de/
|LEI Code:
|391200XAR9J8XKA2S009
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
108446 27.11.2026 CET/CEST
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