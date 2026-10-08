EQS-DD: JDC Group AG: Aragon Holding GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.10.2026 / 12:49 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Aragon Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ralph Last name(s): Konrad Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

JDC Group AG

b) LEI

391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 16.9366867 EUR 127,025.15 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 16.9367 EUR 127,025.1500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

07/10/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA SCALE MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

08.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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