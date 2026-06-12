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EQS-DD: JDC Group AG: Dr. Ramona Evens, buy

19.06.26 12:29 Uhr
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JDC Group AG
20,70 EUR -0,30 EUR -1,43%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.06.2026 / 12:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Ramona
Last name(s): Evens

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JDC Group AG

b) LEI
391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.28276 EUR 10,128.53 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.2828 EUR 10,128.5300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: LANG AND SCHWARZ EXCHANGE
MIC: HAMN


19.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




105618  19.06.2026 CET/CEST





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