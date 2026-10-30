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EQS-DD: Knorr-Bremse AG: Bernd Spies, buy

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Knorr-Bremse
89.25 EUR -0.40 EUR -0.45 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.10.2026 / 16:02 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Spies

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KBX1006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
88.95 EUR 49,456.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
88.95 EUR 49,456.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/10/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: European Investor Exchange
MIC: XHAN


30.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Strasse 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: ir.knorr-bremse.com
LEI Code: 5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52



 
End of News EQS News Service




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107712  30.10.2026 CET/CEST





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Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Knorr-Bremse nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

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Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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