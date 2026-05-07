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EQS-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Nicolas Lange, buy

18.05.26 16:01 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Knorr-Bremse
102,10 EUR -0,20 EUR -0,20%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.05.2026 / 16:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Nicolas
Last name(s): Lange

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Aggregated information has been swapped

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KBX1006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
103.20 EUR 4,437.60 EUR
103.40 EUR 14,165.80 EUR
102.90 EUR 17,493.00 EUR
103.10 EUR 14,846.40 EUR
103.10 EUR 13,506.10 EUR
103.00 EUR 17,201.00 EUR
103.00 EUR 13,081.00 EUR
103.00 EUR 2,575.00 EUR
103.00 EUR 206.00 EUR
103.30 EUR 14,978.50 EUR
103.30 EUR 9,297.00 EUR
103.30 EUR 12,292.70 EUR
103.40 EUR 3,722.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
103.15 EUR 137,802.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Strasse 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: ir.knorr-bremse.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104968  18.05.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Knorr-Bremse

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13.05.2026Knorr-Bremse BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.05.2026Knorr-Bremse BuyUBS AG
08.05.2026Knorr-Bremse BuyDeutsche Bank AG
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07.05.2026Knorr-Bremse NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
13.05.2026Knorr-Bremse BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.05.2026Knorr-Bremse BuyUBS AG
08.05.2026Knorr-Bremse BuyDeutsche Bank AG
08.05.2026Knorr-Bremse BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.05.2026Knorr-Bremse BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
07.05.2026Knorr-Bremse NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.04.2026Knorr-Bremse HoldWarburg Research
26.03.2026Knorr-Bremse NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.02.2026Knorr-Bremse HoldWarburg Research
19.02.2026Knorr-Bremse NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
14.01.2026Knorr-Bremse UnderweightBarclays Capital
03.12.2025Knorr-Bremse UnderweightBarclays Capital
10.07.2025Knorr-Bremse UnderweightBarclays Capital
30.04.2025Knorr-Bremse UnderweightBarclays Capital
25.04.2025Knorr-Bremse UnderweightBarclays Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Knorr-Bremse nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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