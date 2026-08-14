EQS-DD: Kontron AG: ENNOCONN CORPORATION, Sell: DD notifications have already been issued regarding the tender of 12,468,867 Kontron shares in response to ENNOCONN Corporation’s mandatory ...
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
14.08.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|Industriezeile 35
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.kontron.com
|LEI Code:
|5299002PSXXMVHB26433
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106646 14.08.2026 CET/CEST
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