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EQS-DD: Kontron AG: ENNOCONN CORPORATION, Sell: DD notifications have already been issued regarding the tender of 12,468,867 Kontron shares in response to ENNOCONN Corporation’s mandatory ...

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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.08.2026 / 19:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: ENNOCONN CORPORATION

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Fu-Chuan
Last name(s): Chu
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Kontron AG

b) LEI
5299002PSXXMVHB26433 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

b) Nature of the transaction
Sell: DD notifications have already been issued regarding the tender of 12,468,867 Kontron shares in response to ENNOCONN Corporation’s mandatory tender offer. The DD notice dated July 30, 2026, noted that the number of shares tendered may still decrease, as shareholders who have accepted the offer retain a right of withdrawal until the publication of the fulfillment of all offer conditions. The publication of the fulfillment of all offer conditions took place on August 10, 2026. As of August 13, 2026, it has been confirmed that the right of withdrawal was exercised with respect to 229,365 tendered shares. The number of tendered shares thus amounts to 12,239,502.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.5 EUR 229,365 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.5000 EUR 229,365.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
13/08/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


14.08.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: https://www.kontron.com
LEI Code: 5299002PSXXMVHB26433



 
End of News EQS News Service




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106646  14.08.2026 CET/CEST





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