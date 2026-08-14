EQS-DD: Kontron AG: ENNOCONN CORPORATION, Sell: DD notifications have already been issued regarding the tender of 12,468,867 Kontron shares in response to ENNOCONN Corporation’s mandatory ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.08.2026 / 19:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: ENNOCONN CORPORATION

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Fu-Chuan Last name(s): Chu Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Kontron AG

b) LEI

5299002PSXXMVHB26433

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

b) Nature of the transaction

Sell: DD notifications have already been issued regarding the tender of 12,468,867 Kontron shares in response to ENNOCONN Corporation’s mandatory tender offer. The DD notice dated July 30, 2026, noted that the number of shares tendered may still decrease, as shareholders who have accepted the offer retain a right of withdrawal until the publication of the fulfillment of all offer conditions. The publication of the fulfillment of all offer conditions took place on August 10, 2026. As of August 13, 2026, it has been confirmed that the right of withdrawal was exercised with respect to 229,365 tendered shares. The number of tendered shares thus amounts to 12,239,502.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 23.5 EUR 229,365 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 23.5000 EUR 229,365.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

13/08/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

14.08.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News



