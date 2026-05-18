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EQS-DD: Kontron AG: Hannes Niederhauser, buy

19.05.26 16:05 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Kontron
22,52 EUR -0,24 EUR -1,05%
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Aktie kaufen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.05.2026 / 16:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hannes
Last name(s): Niederhauser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Kontron AG

b) LEI
5299002PSXXMVHB26433 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.53 EUR 2,000 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.5300 EUR 2,000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
19/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: FRAA - BOERSE FRANKFURT - REGULATED MARKET
MIC: XETR


19.05.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: https://www.kontron.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104994  19.05.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Kontron

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Kontron

DatumRatingAnalyst
08.05.2026Kontron BuyWarburg Research
07.05.2026Kontron KaufenDZ BANK
07.05.2026Kontron BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
30.03.2026Kontron BuyWarburg Research
26.03.2026Kontron KaufenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
08.05.2026Kontron BuyWarburg Research
07.05.2026Kontron KaufenDZ BANK
07.05.2026Kontron BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
30.03.2026Kontron BuyWarburg Research
26.03.2026Kontron KaufenDZ BANK
DatumRatingAnalyst
22.03.2022S&T HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
09.05.2019S&T HoldWarburg Research
05.04.2019S&T HoldWarburg Research
12.11.2018S&T HoldWarburg Research
09.11.2018S&T HoldWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.07.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
06.05.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
24.04.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
13.04.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
20.03.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Kontron nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen