EQS-DD: Kontron AG: Hannes Niederhauser, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.05.2026 / 16:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Hannes Last name(s): Niederhauser

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Kontron AG

b) LEI

5299002PSXXMVHB26433

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 22.53 EUR 2,000 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 22.5300 EUR 2,000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

19/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: FRAA - BOERSE FRANKFURT - REGULATED MARKET MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

19.05.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News



