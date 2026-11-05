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EQS-DD: Kontron AG: Hannes Niederhauser, buy

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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.11.2026 / 11:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hannes
Last name(s): Niederhauser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Kontron AG

b) LEI
5299002PSXXMVHB26433 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.01 EUR 4,000 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.0100 EUR 4,000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
05/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: RAA - BOERSE FRANKFURT - REGULATED MARKET
MIC: XETR


05.11.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: https://www.kontron.com
LEI Code: 5299002PSXXMVHB26433



 
End of News EQS News Service




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107830  05.11.2026 CET/CEST





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Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.