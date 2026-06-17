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EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Lars von Lackum, buy

19.06.26 12:23 Uhr
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LEG Immobilien
52,85 EUR -0,10 EUR -0,19%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.06.2026 / 12:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Lars
Last name(s): von Lackum

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
52.25 EUR 20,900.00 EUR
52.25 EUR 18,705.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
52.2500 EUR 39,605.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


19.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105616  19.06.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu LEG Immobilien

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu LEG Immobilien

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.06.2026LEG Immobilien NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.05.2026LEG Immobilien BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18.05.2026LEG Immobilien NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.05.2026LEG Immobilien BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.05.2026LEG Immobilien BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
29.05.2026LEG Immobilien BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.05.2026LEG Immobilien BuyDeutsche Bank AG
13.05.2026LEG Immobilien BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
13.05.2026LEG Immobilien BuyUBS AG
13.05.2026LEG Immobilien BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.06.2026LEG Immobilien NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.05.2026LEG Immobilien NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
13.05.2026LEG Immobilien Equal WeightBarclays Capital
31.03.2026LEG Immobilien Equal WeightBarclays Capital
30.03.2026LEG Immobilien NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.03.2024LEG Immobilien UnderweightBarclays Capital
11.03.2024LEG Immobilien SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.12.2023LEG Immobilien SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.11.2023LEG Immobilien UnderweightBarclays Capital
15.11.2023LEG Immobilien SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für LEG Immobilien nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen