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EQS-DD: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Stefan De Loecker, buy

02.06.26 18:22 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
LEIFHEIT AG
17,90 EUR 0,00 EUR 0,00%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.06.2026 / 18:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): De Loecker

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900DBX574P554QO57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006464506

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.70 EUR 44,250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.70 EUR 44,250.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105326  02.06.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu LEIFHEIT AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu LEIFHEIT AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
06.12.2016LEIFHEIT kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
16.11.2016LEIFHEIT NeutralOddo Seydler Bank AG
11.05.2015LEIFHEIT KaufenGSC Research GmbH
19.12.2014LEIFHEIT HaltenGSC Research GmbH
14.08.2013LEIFHEIT haltenBankhaus Lampe KG
DatumRatingAnalyst
06.12.2016LEIFHEIT kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
11.05.2015LEIFHEIT KaufenGSC Research GmbH
07.09.2012LEIFHEIT kaufenPrior Börse
10.08.2012LEIFHEIT kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
23.05.2012LEIFHEIT kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
DatumRatingAnalyst
16.11.2016LEIFHEIT NeutralOddo Seydler Bank AG
19.12.2014LEIFHEIT HaltenGSC Research GmbH
14.08.2013LEIFHEIT haltenBankhaus Lampe KG
12.04.2013LEIFHEIT haltenJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
05.03.2010LEIFHEIT Stopp 13 EURFocus Money
DatumRatingAnalyst
06.11.2008LEIFHEIT kein PotenzialNebenwerte Journal

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