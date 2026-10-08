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EQS-DD: Lenzing AG: Oberbank AG, Allocation of 1,493,524 pieces of subscription rights in the course of a cash capital increase

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Lenzing AG
11.16 EUR -1.46 EUR -11.57 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.10.2026 / 08:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Oberbank AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Seiter
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Lenzing AG

b) LEI
529900BKFJBI0QRDJH63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: AT0000A3XCR6

b) Nature of the transaction
Allocation of 1,493,524 pieces of subscription rights in the course of a cash capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0 EUR 1,493,524 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.0 EUR 1,493,524 Units

e) Date of the transaction
06/10/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


08.10.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Internet: www.lenzing.com
LEI Code: 529900BKFJBI0QRDJH63



 
End of News EQS News Service




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107404  08.10.2026 CET/CEST





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