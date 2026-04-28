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EQS-DD: Limes Schlosskliniken AG: GMF Capital GmbH, sell

15.06.26 09:24 Uhr
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Aktien
Limes Schlosskliniken AG Inhaber-Akt
505,00 EUR -15,00 EUR -2,88%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.06.2026 / 09:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: GMF Capital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Gert
Last name(s): Frank
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Limes Schlosskliniken AG

b) LEI
391200Z8HTYQVFL9IB58 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JDBC7

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
530.00 EUR 1,590,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
530.00 EUR 1,590,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News













Language: English
Company: Limes Schlosskliniken AG
Kaiser-Wilhelm-Ring 26
50672 Köln
Germany



 
End of News EQS News Service




105536  15.06.2026 CET/CEST





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