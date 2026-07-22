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EQS-DD: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE: Peter Mümmler, buy

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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.07.2026 / 09:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Mümmler

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LPKF Laser & Electronics SE

b) LEI
529900BCQXUJL7J96G45 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006450000

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.00 EUR 21,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.00 EUR 21,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETA


24.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: LPKF Laser & Electronics SE
Osteriede 7
30827 Garbsen
Germany
Internet: www.lpkf.com
LEI Code: 529900BCQXUJL7J96G45



 
End of News EQS News Service




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106168  24.07.2026 CET/CEST





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