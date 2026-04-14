EQS-DD: Marinomed Biotech AG: Eva Prieschl-Grassauer, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.04.2026 / 08:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Eva Last name(s): Prieschl-Grassauer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Marinomed Biotech AG

b) LEI

529900GN3B1EN80XF405

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: ATMARINOMED6

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 14.0 EUR 357 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 14.0 EUR 357 Units

e) Date of the transaction

13/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

15.04.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News



