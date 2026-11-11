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EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Peter Oswald, buy

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Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
74.20 EUR -1.90 EUR -2.50 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.11.2026 / 17:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Oswald

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

b) LEI
5299001AMHDLKUM80611 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
73.7183 EUR 2,000 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
73.7183 EUR 2,000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
11/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


11.11.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mm.group
LEI Code: 5299001AMHDLKUM80611



 
End of News EQS News Service




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107956  11.11.2026 CET/CEST





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Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.