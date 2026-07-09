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EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , buy

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MBB SE
163.40 EUR -1.80 EUR -1.09 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.07.2026 / 18:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Christof
Last name(s): Nesemeier
Position: Executive Chairman

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBB SE

b) LEI
967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
165.40 EUR 13,232.00 EUR
165.60 EUR 23,515.20 EUR
165.60 EUR 4,968.00 EUR
165.60 EUR 12,916.80 EUR
165.60 EUR 16,560.00 EUR
165.60 EUR 9,936.00 EUR
165.60 EUR 1,656.00 EUR
165.60 EUR 2,815.20 EUR
165.60 EUR 2,815.20 EUR
165.60 EUR 6,955.20 EUR
165.60 EUR 2,649.60 EUR
165.60 EUR 9,439.20 EUR
165.60 EUR 81,144.00 EUR
165.60 EUR 32,623.20 EUR
165.80 EUR 3,316.00 EUR
166.00 EUR 3,320.00 EUR
166.00 EUR 6,474.00 EUR
166.00 EUR 19,256.00 EUR
166.00 EUR 1,162.00 EUR
166.00 EUR 4,980.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 4,872.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 3,360.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 2,688.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 19,488.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 504.00 EUR
168.20 EUR 1,513.80 EUR
168.20 EUR 7,064.40 EUR
168.40 EUR 9,093.60 EUR
168.60 EUR 15,511.20 EUR
168.80 EUR 6,245.60 EUR
169.00 EUR 7,943.00 EUR
169.00 EUR 51,207.00 EUR
167.80 EUR 22,820.80 EUR
167.80 EUR 7,383.20 EUR
168.00 EUR 11,760.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 6,216.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 3,360.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 22,344.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 3,360.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 17,304.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 1,344.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 3,864.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 3,192.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 6,048.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 4,032.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 4,200.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 1,848.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 6,888.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 42,000.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 2,184.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 2,184.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 24,528.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 2,688.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 7,224.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 5,544.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 2,016.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 504.00 EUR
167.60 EUR 149,666.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
167.1976 EUR 753,727.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


13.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Kurfürstendamm 188
10707 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




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106034  13.07.2026 CET/CEST





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