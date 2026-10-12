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EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , buy

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MBB SE
173.00 EUR 4.80 EUR 2.85 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.10.2026 / 14:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Christof
Last name(s): Nesemeier
Position: Executive Chairman

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBB SE

b) LEI
967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
167.4000 EUR 1,674.00 EUR
167.6000 EUR 1,005.60 EUR
167.6000 EUR 24,302.00 EUR
167.6000 EUR 2,011.20 EUR
167.6000 EUR 4,357.60 EUR
167.6000 EUR 6,871.60 EUR
167.6000 EUR 13,072.80 EUR
167.6000 EUR 5,028.00 EUR
167.6000 EUR 8,380.00 EUR
167.6000 EUR 13,743.20 EUR
167.2000 EUR 29,761.60 EUR
167.2000 EUR 32,771.20 EUR
167.2000 EUR 836.00 EUR
167.2000 EUR 7,189.60 EUR
167.2000 EUR 13,710.40 EUR
167.2000 EUR 2,675.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
167.3900 EUR 167,390.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/10/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


12.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Kurfürstendamm 188
10707 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com
LEI Code: 967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50



 
End of News EQS News Service




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107472  12.10.2026 CET/CEST





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