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EQS-DD: Medios AG: Stefan Bauerreis, buy

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Medios AG
11.48 EUR 0.44 EUR 3.99 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.08.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Bauerreis

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Medios AG

b) LEI
391200Z7Z09IHDBT2L23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
11.14 EUR 5,013.00 EUR
11.14 EUR 5,157.82 EUR
11.12 EUR 3,002.40 EUR
11.12 EUR 1,445.60 EUR
11.12 EUR 18,648.24 EUR
11.14 EUR 5,681.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
11.1281 EUR 38,948.4600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/08/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


13.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Heidestraße 9
10557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.medios.group
LEI Code: 391200Z7Z09IHDBT2L23



 
End of News EQS News Service




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106550  13.08.2026 CET/CEST





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