EQS-DD: Medios AG: Stefan Bauerreis, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.08.2026 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Stefan Last name(s): Bauerreis

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Medios AG

b) LEI

391200Z7Z09IHDBT2L23

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 11.14 EUR 5,013.00 EUR 11.14 EUR 5,157.82 EUR 11.12 EUR 3,002.40 EUR 11.12 EUR 1,445.60 EUR 11.12 EUR 18,648.24 EUR 11.14 EUR 5,681.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 11.1281 EUR 38,948.4600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

12/08/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

13.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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