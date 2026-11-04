EQS-DD: Mensch und Maschine Software SE: Adi Drotleff, Purchase of shares as part of the employee stock option plan of Mensch und Maschine Software SE at a discount of 20% on the share price on ...
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
04.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mensch und Maschine Software SE
|Argelsrieder Feld 5
|82234 Wessling
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mum.de
|LEI Code:
|391200KPS0L1YQ88JY41
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107798 04.11.2026 CET/CEST
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