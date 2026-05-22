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EQS-DD: Meta Wolf AG: LUBANCO PTE. LTD., buy

27.05.26 10:17 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Muehl Product & Service AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
2,26 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,88%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.05.2026 / 10:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: LUBANCO PTE. LTD.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Wolf
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Meta Wolf AG

b) LEI
391200XVGFRTWOC6XX47 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A254203

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.10 EUR 1,735,778.10 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.10 EUR 1,735,778.10 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Meta Wolf AG
Bahnhofstraße 15
99448 Kranichfeld
Germany
Internet: https://metawolf.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105138  27.05.2026 CET/CEST





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