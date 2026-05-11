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EQS-DD: MTU Aero Engines AG: Dr. Silke Maurer, buy

18.05.26 11:46 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
MTU Aero Engines AG
267,10 EUR -5,90 EUR -2,16%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.05.2026 / 11:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Silke
Last name(s): Maurer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MTU Aero Engines AG

b) LEI
529900807L67JY81RD65 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
280.00 EUR 4,200.00 EUR
280.00 EUR 3,640.00 EUR
279.90 EUR 41,145.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
279.9160 EUR 48,985.3000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: GETTEX - MM Munich
MIC: MUNC


18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Straße 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




104944  18.05.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu MTU Aero Engines AG

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu MTU Aero Engines AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
11.05.2026MTU Aero Engines HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.05.2026MTU Aero Engines HoldWarburg Research
01.05.2026MTU Aero Engines BuyDeutsche Bank AG
30.04.2026MTU Aero Engines KaufenDZ BANK
30.04.2026MTU Aero Engines NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.05.2026MTU Aero Engines BuyDeutsche Bank AG
30.04.2026MTU Aero Engines KaufenDZ BANK
30.04.2026MTU Aero Engines OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.04.2026MTU Aero Engines BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
27.04.2026MTU Aero Engines OutperformBernstein Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.05.2026MTU Aero Engines HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.05.2026MTU Aero Engines HoldWarburg Research
30.04.2026MTU Aero Engines NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.04.2026MTU Aero Engines Equal WeightBarclays Capital
30.04.2026MTU Aero Engines Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
DatumRatingAnalyst
24.04.2026MTU Aero Engines SellUBS AG
05.12.2024MTU Aero Engines SellHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
25.10.2024MTU Aero Engines SellHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
16.10.2024MTU Aero Engines SellHauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
15.02.2023MTU Aero Engines SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für MTU Aero Engines AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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