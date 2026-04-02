EQS-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Dr.-Ing. Kristian Schleede, Granting of 61,960 subscription rights as part of a rights offering



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.04.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr.-Ing. First name: Kristian Last name(s): Schleede

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE000A41YEC7

b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 61,960 subscription rights as part of a rights offering

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

13/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

14.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News



