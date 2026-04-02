EQS-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Dr.-Ing. Kristian Schleede, Granting of 61,960 subscription rights as part of a rights offering
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14.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104382 14.04.2026 CET/CEST
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