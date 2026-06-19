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EQS-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Dr.-Ing. Kristian Schleede, sell

24.06.26 18:00 Uhr
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Mutares
29,20 EUR -0,10 EUR -0,34%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.06.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.-Ing.
First name: Kristian
Last name(s): Schleede

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NB650

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
29.225 EUR 13,852.65 EUR
29.225 EUR 12,274.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
29.2250 EUR 26,127.1500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Aquis Exchange Europe (Paris)
MIC: AQEU


24.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.mutares.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




105736  24.06.2026 CET/CEST





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