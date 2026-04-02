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EQS-DD: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Johannes Laumann, Granting of 12,500 subscription rights as part of a rights offering

14.04.26 18:01 Uhr
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.04.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Laumann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A41YEC7

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 12,500 subscription rights as part of a rights offering

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
09/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


14.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.mutares.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




104384  14.04.2026 CET/CEST





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