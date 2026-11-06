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EQS-DD: NORMA Group SE: Birgit Seeger, buy

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NORMA Group SE
14.14 EUR -0.80 EUR -5.35 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.11.2026 / 15:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Birgit
Last name(s): Seeger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NORMA Group SE

b) LEI
5299000LM9HC76W5XD46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.40 EUR 3,168.00 EUR
14.40 EUR 2,851.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.4000 EUR 6,019.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


06.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Internet: www.normagroup.com
LEI Code: 5299000LM9HC76W5XD46



 
End of News EQS News Service




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107858  06.11.2026 CET/CEST





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21.10.26 NORMA Group SE Hold Deutsche Bank AG
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Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.