EQS-DD: Northern Data AG: Liebling Kronberg Capital GmbH, Exchange of a total of 63,363 Shares in Northern Data AG for a total of 128,506.50 newly issued Class A common shares of Rumble Inc. ...
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
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2. Reason for the notification
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30.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105854 30.06.2026 CET/CEST
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