|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
27.11.2026 / 10:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|SIA Mabo Capital (a limited liability company registered in Latvia under registration number: 41203073703)
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Notification is related to the person who is closely associated person to a person performing managerial duties:
Marcis Grinis (Chairman of the Supervisory Board)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Eleving Group
|b)
|LEI
|894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
|
Eleving Group, publicly listed shares
|Identification code
|LU2818110020
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares in an off-market bilateral transaction
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1,7000 EUR
|965 000 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|965 000 shares
|1,7000 EUR per share
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-11-25
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Outside any trading venue
|
|a)
|Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
|
Eleving Group, publicly listed shares
|Identification code
|LU2818110020
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares in an off-market bilateral transaction
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1,7000 EUR
|235 000 shares
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|235 000 shares
|
|
|1,7000 EUR per share
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2026-11-27
|f)
|Place of transaction
|Outside any trading venue
27.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Eleving Group S.A.
|
|8-10 avenue de la Gare
|
|1610 Luxembourg
|
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|www.eleving.com
|LEI Code:
|894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
108500 27.11.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Eleving Group Registered
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen
partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen
passende Open-End Produkte auf Eleving Group Registered
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Risikohinweis: Im Durchschnitt erleiden
7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten.
Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige
Anlagestrategien geeignet.
Risikohinweis: Im Durchschnitt erleiden
7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten.
Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige
Anlagestrategien geeignet.
Werbung