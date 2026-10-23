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EQS-DD: OHB SE: Dr. Markus Moeller, Allocation of 4,850 shares as part of the executives' remuneration package (issuer's own shares) on a contractually specified date over which the executive has ...

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OHB SE
209.00 EUR 1.00 EUR 0.48 %
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.10.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Moeller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
OHB SE

b) LEI
391200Y9EA2FRAPKRQ70 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005936124

b) Nature of the transaction
Allocation of 4,850 shares as part of the executives' remuneration package (issuer's own shares) on a contractually specified date over which the executive has no control.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/10/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.ohb.de
LEI Code: 391200Y9EA2FRAPKRQ70



 
End of News EQS News Service




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107606  23.10.2026 CET/CEST





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OHB Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für OHB nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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12.10.26 OHB SE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
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25.09.26 OHB SE Buy Deutsche Bank AG
25.09.26 OHB SE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

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