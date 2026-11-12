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EQS-DD: PATRIZIA SE: First Capital Partner GmbH, Care order for the on-exchange and off-exchange purchase of up to a total of 8,687,276 shares in PATRIZIA SE at a maximum price of EUR 8.20 per ...

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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.11.2026 / 20:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: First Capital Partner GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Egger
Position: Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Director

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PATRIZIA SE

b) LEI
5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PAT1AG3

b) Nature of the transaction
Care order for the on-exchange and off-exchange purchase of up to a total of 8,687,276 shares in PATRIZIA SE at a maximum price of EUR 8.20 per share during the period from 12 November 2026 until the third trading day prior to Bafin’s approval of the offer document (which is expected to take place in the second half of December)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
12/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: PATRIZIA SE
Fuggerstraße 20
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.patrizia.ag
LEI Code: 5299002NZCMF1NIHZ018



 
End of News EQS News Service




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107966  12.11.2026 CET/CEST





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Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.