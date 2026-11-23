

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



23.11.2026 / 15:48 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Markus Last name(s): Knoss

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

pferdewetten.de AG

b) LEI

391200QG00R11VCOUR60

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2YN777

b) Nature of the transaction

Participation in a capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.20 EUR 12,254.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.20 EUR 12,254.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

18/11/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

23.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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