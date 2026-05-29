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EQS-DD: PFISTERER Holding SE: Prof. Dr. Wolfgang Blättchen, sell

29.05.26 22:05 Uhr
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.05.2026 / 22:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Blättchen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PFISTERER Holding SE

b) LEI
529900APPYG9TGZYS639 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PFSE212

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
100.25 EUR 6,015,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
100.25 EUR 6,015,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/05/2026; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


29.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: PFISTERER Holding SE
Rosenstr. 44
73650 Winterbach
Germany
Internet: www.pfisterer.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105234  29.05.2026 CET/CEST





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