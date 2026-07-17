EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Eriola Bibolli, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
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17.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProCredit Holding AG
|Rohmerplatz 33-37
|60486 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.procredit-holding.com
|LEI Code:
|529900LIN8L1K9MLTR09
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106100 17.07.2026 CET/CEST
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