EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Eriola Bibolli, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.07.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Eriola Last name(s): Bibolli

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ProCredit Holding AG

b) LEI

529900LIN8L1K9MLTR09

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006223407

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 8.41 EUR 5,754.08 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 8.4100 EUR 5,754.0800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

14/07/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

17.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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