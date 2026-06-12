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EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Jovanka Joleska Popovska, buy

12.06.26 21:10 Uhr
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ProCredit Holding AG & Co.KGaA
8,28 EUR 0,42 EUR 5,34%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.06.2026 / 21:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jovanka
Last name(s): Joleska Popovska

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ProCredit Holding AG

b) LEI
529900LIN8L1K9MLTR09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006223407

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.95 EUR 1,494.76 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.9500 EUR 1,494.7600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/06/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: ProCredit Holding AG
Rohmerplatz 33-37
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.procredit-holding.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105514  12.06.2026 CET/CEST





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