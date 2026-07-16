EQS-DD: PSI Software SE: Ingo Fick, Sale of PSI shares tendered for sale in exchange for cash consideration as part of the settlement of the voluntary public tender offer to the shareholders of ...
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
17.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSI Software SE
|Dircksenstraße 42-44
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.psi.de
|LEI Code:
|529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106096 17.07.2026 CET/CEST
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