DAX 24.735 -0,7%ESt50 6.218 -1,0%MSCI World 4.854 -0,5%Top 10 Crypto 8,27 -1,9%Nas 25.882 -1,5%Bitcoin 55.162 -1,0%Euro 1,1433 -0,1%Öl 85,9 +1,9%Gold 3.994 +0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40ÖlpreisEuro - DollarBitcoin - EuroGoldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs)A2PSR2TeslaA1CX3TAmazon906866NEL ASAA0B733Microsoft870747Apple865985Siemens EnergyENER6YBASFBASF11NVIDIA918422Lufthansa823212Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)710000BayerBAY001Daimler TruckDTR0CKPlug PowerA1JA81TUITUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero.Hier informieren
Top News
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & MusterdepotsTools & integriertes TradingNewsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-DD: PSI Software SE: Ingo Fick, Sale of PSI shares tendered for sale in exchange for cash consideration as part of the settlement of the voluntary public tender offer to the shareholders of ...

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
PSI Software AG
44.60 EUR -0.70 EUR -1.55 %
Charts | News | Analysen
Aktie kaufen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.07.2026 / 12:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ingo
Last name(s): Fick

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PSI Software SE

b) LEI
529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HMWM7

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of PSI shares tendered for sale in exchange for cash consideration as part of the settlement of the voluntary public tender offer to the shareholders of PSI Software SE

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
45.00 EUR 6,300.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
45.0000 EUR 6,300.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


17.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: PSI Software SE
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de
LEI Code: 529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37



 
End of News EQS News Service




Werbung

106096  17.07.2026 CET/CEST





Aktuelle PSI Software Aktie News

DatumMeistgelesen
EQS GroupEQS-DD: PSI Software SE: Ingo Fick, Veräußerung der zum Verkauf eingereichten PSI-Aktien gegen Barabfindung im Rahmen der Abwicklung des freiwilligen öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots an die ...
EQS GroupEQS-PVR: PSI Software SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
EQS GroupEQS-PVR: PSI Software SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
Werbung - PSI Software-Aktie für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln bei finanzen.net zero
EQS GroupEQS-DD: PSI Software SE: Robert Klaffus, Veräußerung der zum Verkauf eingereichten PSI-Aktien gegen Barabfindung im Rahmen der Abwicklung des freiwilligen öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots an ...
EQS GroupEQS-DD: PSI Software SE: Prof. Dr. Uwe Hack, Veräußerung der zum Verkauf eingereichten PSI-Aktien gegen Barabfindung im Rahmen der Abwicklung des freiwilligen öffentlichen Übernahmeangebots ...
Werbung

PSI Software Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für PSI Software nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
17.11.25 PSI Software Halten GSC Research GmbH
06.08.25 PSI Software Kaufen GSC Research GmbH
12.05.25 PSI Software Kaufen GSC Research GmbH
09.04.25 PSI Software Kaufen GSC Research GmbH
18.11.24 PSI Software Kaufen GSC Research GmbH