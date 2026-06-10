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EQS-DD: PUMA SE: Arthur Höld, buy

01.07.26 20:13 Uhr
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PUMA SE
26,88 EUR 0,32 EUR 1,20%
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Aktie kaufen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.07.2026 / 20:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Arthur
Last name(s): Höld

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PUMA SE

b) LEI
529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
ISIN: DE000LB646F4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1,010.00 EUR 101,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1,010.0000 EUR 101,000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
25/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.puma.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105882  01.07.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu PUMA SE

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu PUMA SE

DatumRatingAnalyst
26.06.2026PUMA SE HaltenDZ BANK
24.06.2026PUMA SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
24.06.2026PUMA SE BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.06.2026PUMA SE Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
10.06.2026PUMA SE Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
DatumRatingAnalyst
24.06.2026PUMA SE BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
01.05.2026PUMA SE BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.04.2026PUMA SE BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.04.2026PUMA SE OutperformBernstein Research
05.03.2026PUMA SE OutperformBernstein Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
26.06.2026PUMA SE HaltenDZ BANK
24.06.2026PUMA SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
16.06.2026PUMA SE Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
10.06.2026PUMA SE Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.05.2026PUMA SE Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.10.2025PUMA SE UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.10.2025PUMA SE UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.10.2025PUMA SE UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.10.2025PUMA SE UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.10.2025PUMA SE UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für PUMA SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
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