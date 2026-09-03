DAX 26.147 +0,6%ESt50 6.403 +0,3%MSCI World 5.001 +1,2%Top 10 Crypto 10,33 -0,5%Nas 26.626 +0,2%Bitcoin 68.325 -2,2%Euro 1,1615 -0,1%Öl 93,5 -2,1%Gold 4.415 -1,3%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40ÖlpreisEuro - DollarBitcoin - EuroGoldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs)A2PSR2TeslaA1CX3TAmazon906866NEL ASAA0B733Microsoft870747Apple865985Siemens EnergyENER6YBASFBASF11NVIDIA918422Lufthansa823212Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)710000BayerBAY001Daimler TruckDTR0CKPlug PowerA1JA81TUITUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero.Hier informieren
Top News
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & MusterdepotsTools & integriertes TradingNewsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-DD: PVA TePla AG: Prof. Dr. Ingrid De Wolf, buy

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
PVA TePla AG
29.60 EUR -0.20 EUR -0.67 %
Charts | News | Analysen
Aktie kaufen




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.09.2026 / 14:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Ingrid
Last name(s): De Wolf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PVA TePla AG

b) LEI
5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007461006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
29.00 EUR 50,315.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
29.0000 EUR 50,315.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/08/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


04.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Internet: www.pvatepla.com
LEI Code: 5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82



 
End of News EQS News Service




Werbung

106926  04.09.2026 CET/CEST





Aktuelle PVA TePla Aktie News

Werbung

PVA TePla Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für PVA TePla nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
10.08.26 PVA TePla Kaufen SMC Research
07.08.26 PVA TePla Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
07.08.26 PVA TePla Buy Deutsche Bank AG
07.08.26 PVA TePla Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.08.26 PVA TePla Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.